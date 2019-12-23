Patrick Mahomes on counting to 10 after TD: Just having fun

After Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce in Sunday night’s win over the Bears, NBC cameras showed Mahomes counting to 10 with outstretched fingers on his way off the field.

It wasn’t hard to guess at the meaning of the gesture. Mahomes was the 10th overall pick of the 2017 draft and, as we were reminded often this week, the Bears were among the teams to pass him up. They passed him up in order to trade up for Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick.

It’s a decision that has not aged well at all, although Mahomes said after the game that he was “just out there having fun” and there wasn’t “necessarily a meaning.”

“I don’t know why a lot of things come out when I do celebrations, but I just try to go out there and enjoy it,” Mahomes said, via Kalyn Kahler of SI.com. “And I know I can’t dance or anything like that, so I leave that to the receivers. I just do what I can do.”

Mahomes did cop to wanting to be the first quarterback selected and defensive end Frank Clark said he liked Mahomes “showing a little bit of edge to him” on his way off the field. Assuming Mahomes remains with the Chiefs, the Bears won’t have to see that edge for a few years and they’ll likely be glad to be excused from the up-close reminder of their 2017 decision.