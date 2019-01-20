Patrick Mahomes could sign NFL's first $200m contract - reports

Patrick Mahomes is tied to three more years with the Kansas City Chiefs but the team is reportedly looking to give him an extension worth $200million.

The deal, should it go through, would be the first $200m agreement in NFL history.

ESPN cited league sources on Sunday as they stated the Chiefs will look to sign the second-year quarterback to an extension next season, when he becomes eligible for a new contract.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

READ MORE: NFC Championship preview: Can Saints take advantage of Rams secondary?

READ MORE: AFC Championship preview: Chiefs to freeze out Patriots?

READ MORE: When it’s loud, we love it - Goff ready for New Orleans noise

A figure in the range of $200m would shatter the previous most lucrative NFL salary package - the five-year, $150m deal Matt Ryan signed with the Atlanta Falcons in May 2018.

In August, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed a four-year, $134m contract that could be worth up to $180m with incentives and bonuses. That deal includes a record $100m in guaranteed money.

The Chiefs certainly got full value this season from Mahomes as the 23-year-old racked up more than 5,000 passing yards and 50 touchdowns on a salary of $4.1m.

Mahomes is hoping to guide the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl in almost 50 years when he goes up against Tom Brady's New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game later on Sunday.