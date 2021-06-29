Patrick Mahomes has started for the Chiefs full time only three seasons, having played but one game as a rookie in 2017. Yet, the star quarterback quickly is ascending in the team record book.

Mahomes, 25, already has thrown for 14,152 yards, and as Charles Goldman of USA Today points out, Mahomes should climb into the top three this season barring the unforeseen.

Mahomes currently ranks fifth in franchise history in passing yards.

He has averaged 4,623 yards per season the past three seasons. If he passed for that in 2021, his 18,775 career yards could move him to third in team history.

Bill Kenney, who started games for the Chiefs from 1980-88, threw for 17,277 yards with the team to rank fourth. Alex Smith passed for 17,608 yards in his five seasons as a Chiefs’ starter, ranking him third.

Mahomes should have a chance to pass Trent Green, who threw for 21,459 yards with the Chiefs, for second on the team’s all-time list after 2022.

Len Dawson’s team record of 28,507 passing yards remains a few seasons away for Mahomes, but Mahomes surely will obliterate that before he is done.

Mahomes already has the best career completion percentage (66 percent) among franchise quarterbacks who have thrown at least 100 passes. He ranks third in franchise history in passing touchdowns with 114.

Patrick Mahomes could move into third in team history in passing yards this season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk