Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze, has two incredible plays on first drive vs. Chargers

The NFL might try to get an exemption next season and put the Kansas City Chiefs on primetime every week. Nobody would complain.

There are always exciting players in the NFL, but when’s the last time we had someone as exciting as quarterback Patrick Mahomes?

Every week Mahomes does something you just don’t see anyone else do. He and the 11-2 Chiefs were on “Thursday Night Football,” and hopefully you didn’t tune in too late. Because on the first drive of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Mahomes had two highlights that might take other quarterbacks full seasons to compile, if they ever could.

Patrick Mahomes does it again

Mahomes’ first “wow” play on Thursday night didn’t look like much in the box score. It was a 6-yard pass from Mahomes to Damien Williams on a third-and-5. But if you saw it, you know it was exhilarating.

Mahomes ran away from the rush, reversed field and turned on the speed to stay away from Chargers end Joey Bosa. He was at full speed after running around almost 25 yards behind the line of scrimmage. He saw Williams and flicked him a pass for the completion and the first down.

Then came the touchdown. Mahomes didn’t have anything so he rolled right. He was clearly ready to throw the ball away, the smart move considering it was second-and-goal. But Chargers safety Adrian Phillips closed fast on him and Mahomes shook him off. Once that danger had passed, Mahomes decided to just keep looking around and found Demarcus Robinson in the end zone. He completed it to Robinson for the touchdown (his 44th of the season, becoming the sixth NFL player to reach that mark according to NFL Research), giving the Chiefs a 7-0 lead. Two broken plays turned into two huge plays for the Chiefs and two great highlights.

Wow, and wow.

Mahomes is the NFL’s newest superstar

Mahomes is probably the frontrunner for NFL MVP, though Saints quarterback Drew Brees has a say in that too. Mahomes is in his first season as the Chiefs’ starter, and he instantly became the league’s must-watch star. Between his aggressive mentality and his otherworldly arm, he’s the most exciting player in a league full of great players.

And just think, we’ll get to watch Mahomes for many, many years to come. He’s just getting started.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continued to add to his highlight reel against the Chargers. (AP)

