Is Patrick Mahomes as confused about his No. 4 ranking in the NFL's Top 100 as everyone else?

As the NFL's Top 100 list neared its end on Wednesday, many had a hunch that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would be at the top of the list. It wasn't a crazy thought, as the 2018 MVP, 2019 Super Bowl Champion and mega-contract holder has plenty of factors that work in his favor.

Yet the list, which is voted on by players, had Mahomes at No. 4 for the second straight season. It's not a bad ranking by any means, but he did fall behind two other quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson, who was voted the best player in the league.

A somewhat surprising revelation, the star quarterback himself even sent out a rather cryptic tweet following the announcement, typing just a single "taking note" emoji to potentially show that he is aware of what the NFL thinks of him.

📝 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 30, 2020

Mahomes wasn't alone in his assessment of the rankings, as a good portion of Twitter went into a frenzy as well.

Patrick Mahomes is the youngest player to win both NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in NFL history, the fastest player to 9,000+ yards and 75+ TDs in league history and the only QB to lead 3+ double-digit comebacks in the same postseason in NFL history.



No. 4, eh? 🤔 https://t.co/AzWBdPLSP3



— Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) July 30, 2020

Which 3 players are better than Pat Mahomes in the NFL? https://t.co/IROzsfzJWX — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) July 30, 2020

Ummmm



What 3 guys are better at football than @PatrickMahomes

I'm at a loss





— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) July 30, 2020

Lamar Jackson is one of the top 3 or 4 in the league, no doubt. But if you're taking him over Patrick Mahomes, you're nuts. — Ken Carman (@KenCarman) July 30, 2020

Mahomes and other's reactions to the rankings are intended to be a slight at Jackson or Wilson, as both are incredibly talented QBs. The Kansas City quarterback has even tried to mimic some of Jackson's playmaking ability in the past. The confusion is more due to Mahomes' recent track record, which has very few blemishes.

Story continues

RELATED: LAMAR JACKSON IS NOT WORRIED ABOUT PATRICK MAHOMES' CONTRACT

Though the rankings don't determine success on the field, Mahomes' placement may put a chip on his shoulder. If that's true, the league better watch out.

Stay connected to the Ravens and Orioles with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Is Patrick Mahomes as confused about his No. 4 ranking in the NFL's Top 100 as everyone else? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington