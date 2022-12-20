Patrick Mahomes compliments Geno Smith on his perfect spiral throws

Fans of quality quarterbacking are in for an early Christmas treat on Saturday afternoon. The Seahawks are visiting the Chiefs this week, setting up a matchup between two of the league’s top QBs this season.

Kansas City has the advantage here, but the reason why knows that Geno Smith brings his own game to the table. Speaking with Chiefs beat reporters today, Patrick Mahomes complimented Smith for throwing a perfect spiral every time.

It’s a nice sentiment and true most of the time. Spirals haven’t been Smith’s problem lately, though – turnovers have. Since returning from the bye week Smith has coughed up three fumbles and thrown four interceptions in four games. For the season, Smith is up to eight interceptions and seven fumbles. Smith’s production for the year is still good, though. He still leads the league in completion rate (71.4%), ranks second in passer rating and fifth in QBR.

Meanwhile, Mahomes has had some turnover issues of his own this year. He’s thrown 11 interceptions through 14 games – on pace for a new career high. He’s also fumbled five times. However, Mahomes’ awesome throwing numbers make those rare mistakes irrelevant. He currrently leads the NFL with 4,496 passing yards and 35 touchdowns this season compared with Geno’s 3,671 yards and 26 touchdowns.

