The new Madden video game comes out soon, and the folks at EA have built buzz by gradually releasing initial ratings for players at all positions.

Along the way, the game has announced the new edition of its 99 Club, players who start with a 99 from the outset of the season. The 99 Club was capped this year with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The other members this year are Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Packers receiver Davante Adams.

Not in the 99 Club is the other quarterback who shares the cover with Mahomes — Bucs quarterback Tom Brady. The other quarterback ratings have not yet been revealed for Madden 22. It will be very interesting to see where Brady lands on the list.

Patrick Mahomes completes the Madden 22 99 Club originally appeared on Pro Football Talk