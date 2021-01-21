Though head coach Andy Reid said Patrick Mahomes was able to take the majority of snaps in Thursday’s practice, the quarterback is still officially listed as limited on the team’s injury report.

Mahomes is working through the concussion protocol after sustaining the injury during Sunday’s win over the Browns. The signal-caller is also listed with a toe injury.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) were limited for the second day in a row, a positive sign for the potential availability of both.

Last week, Edwards-Helaire was limited on Wednesday but didn’t practice Thursday or Friday. Watkins did not practice all week.

Cornerbacks Bashaud Breeland (concussion/shoulder) and Rashad Fenton (foot) were both limited as well.

Kansas City added Le’Veon Bell (knee) to the injury report as a non-participant. Linebacker Willie Gay (ankle) didn’t participate for the second consecutive practice.

Patrick Mahomes, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Sammy Watkins limited on Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk