Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is closing in on the second 5,000-yard season of his career, in only his third season as a starting quarterback.

Through 14 games, Mahomes has a league-leading 4,462 passing yards this season. If he continues at his current pace for the final two weeks of the season, he’ll end up with 5,099 yards, almost exactly the same as his 2018 MVP season, when he had 5,097 passing yards.

The only quarterback in NFL history to have more than one 5,000-yard season is Drew Brees, who has done it five times. Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Jameis Winston, Dan Marino and Matthew Stafford each hit 5,000 yards once.

Mahomes is only 25 years old and may have 15 or 20 years left to play. In time, he may re-write the NFL passing record books.

Patrick Mahomes closing in on his second 5,000-yard season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk