The 49ers have a good defense. But not good enough to stop Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes, the Chiefs’ superstar quarterback, ran wild in San Francisco today, passing for 423 yards and three touchdowns as Kansas City cruised to a 44-23 win.

The Chiefs got off to a slow start and fell behind 10-0, but after that, Mahomes controlled the game. He could do whatever he wanted, finding open receivers downfield and spreading the ball around to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster, both of whom topped 100 receiving yards.

It was the San Francisco debut for the newly arrived running back Christian McCaffrey, and he made a few nice plays, but not enough to make much of a difference for a 49ers offense that made mistake after mistake. Jimmy Garoppolo threw a costly interception before halftime, took a sack in the second half, and then lost a fumble to end the 49ers’ last desperation drive in the fourth quarter.

The 5-2 Chiefs bounced back nicely from their disappointing loss to the Bills last week, and they’re in great shape in the AFC West. The 3-4 49ers demonstrated with the McCaffrey trade that they’re all-in to win this season, but today they came up well short.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have too much for the 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk