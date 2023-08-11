Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs starters to play first quarter in preseason opener

Many coaches will hold their best players from participating in preseason games, particularly in the first week of action.

But that's not the case for Andy Reid and the Chiefs.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the available starters will be on the field for about a quarter in Kansas City's preseason opener against New Orleans, Reid told reporters on Friday, via PJ Green of FOX4 Kansas City.

That’s par for the course, as Reid has consistently played starters in the exhibition matchups.

Mahomes said in his Friday press conference that he likes getting out there during the preseason.

“It’s getting that first — I always say, that first hit. You want to get hit where it’s not too hard, but you can feel it,” Mahomes said. “You go through a long offseason of working through the pocket and knowing that guys are rushing, but they can’t touch you. So, it's just different when you get in the game and you're able to get tackled and everything like that.

“And I like to have at least one to two drives under my belt to say I’m ready to go, we’re doing the right things. And coach Reid, he allows me to do that, he allows me to get in there.”

The Chiefs are also integrating a pair of new offensive tackles in Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor, so Mahomes wants to get some live reps with them.

“Adding the new tackles, it’ll be good to kind of get a feel for them as well,” Mahomes said. “I mean, they’ve done great in training camp so far and I’m excited for them to get that opportunity to go out in a real game.”

Reid also noted that running back Isiah Pacheco, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, tight end Jody Fortson, receiver Kadarius Toney, and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed won’t play against the Saints.