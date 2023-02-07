Is Patrick Mahomes the most underrated player in the NFL? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald discuss the immediate impact of Patrick Mahomes' play since becoming the Chiefs' starting QB in 2018.
Fans will be able to learn more about the Negro leagues with an interactive look at the Black athletes who became iconic trailblazers.
By Mike Whalley at Bramall Lane
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed time against the Jaguars in the divisional round after suffering an ankle injury, but he returned in the second half and played the entire way in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Mahomes scrambled for a first down late in that game and picked up 15 more yards to [more]
Reliever Ryan Thompson went to a salary arbitration hearing with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday with the sides just $200,000 apart.
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson made a choice to put off surgery for a late-season core muscle injury so that he could keep the door open to a return to action in the playoffs and he was able to walk through that door against the Giants in the divisional round, but it wasn’t always clear [more]
For the first time, you can play as Negro League legends in "MLB The Show 23."
Phil Perry interviewed a former Patriots running back and Super Bowl champion on the Next Pats Podcast who is very bullish on the future of Rhamondre Stevenson.
The Warriors reportedly could move some of their youth before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday.
Monday night's showdown between the Flames and Rangers at Madison Square Garden might have been the most exciting game of the 2022-23 NHL season so far.
Watch Peyton Manning's reaction to the AFC losing the Pro Bowl flag football game on Sunday.
The Patriots' dysfunction on offense last season apparently included Mac Jones getting on Bill Belichick's bad side by taking matters into his own hands, according to NBC Sports' Phil Simms.
Panthers fans are happy to see former interim HC Steve Wilks earn himself one heck of an opportunity with the 49ers.
Here is what the Chicago Bears could hope to get from the Indianapolis Colts if they trade the No. 1 overall pick.
"Just know that we’re working, but with a little bit less visibility on social media and all those other things," Sean Payton said.