Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs offense: ‘We didn’t play our best last year’

The Kansas City Chiefs are striving to be the first team in NFL history to win back-to-back-to-back Super Bowls.

That sustained the success that the Chiefs have established is developed and mastered during the offseason programs.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed the media on Thursday, elaborating on why this offseason has been the best since he took over as Kansas City’s starting signal caller.

“I think it’s two things, I think one is just the confidence that the defense has just off the year they had this last year. You can see that they’re trying to build on that,” Mahomes began. “Then offensively, obviously, we felt like we didn’t play our best last year and even though we won, we knew we a lot of places to improve.”

The 28-year-old quarterback believes that mentality has shaped the team’s competitive attitude during practice and drills.

“I think guys had that mentality coming into OTAs and minicamp,” Mahomes explained. “That’s something that I think has gotten the best out of everybody is that every single day [you all] hear it – we’re talking trash but it’s in a good way then we go off, we talk about it after practice of what we can do better. It’s been a great OTAs and minicamp, one of the best that I think that I’ve been a part of.”

Coming off two consecutive Super Bowl victories, Mahomes and his teammates are staying vigilant to ensure that complacency does not set it.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire