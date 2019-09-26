Patrick Mahomes becomes fastest player to get 99 rating in Madden

There are so many ways to show that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is an unprecedented talent in the NFL, and the world of video games just supplied another.

Thanks to yet another jaw-dropping performance — 27-for-37 with 374 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 — Mahomes has been added to the list of players with a 99 rating in “Madden NFL 20.”

The Chiefs even had right tackle Mitchell Schwartz hand Mahomes his trophy for the Madden 99 Club.

Per USA Today, Mahomes has actually made history by becoming the fastest player in history to reach the vaunted rating, going off games played. Mahomes reached the rating after only 20th game of his career, edging out Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt’s 30 games needed to reach 99.

Mahomes began the year with a lowly 97 rating, but his absolutely ridiculous numbers to start the season — 72.9 percent passing, 1,195 passing yards 10 touchdowns, no interceptions, 10.5 yards per pass attempt — already have many thinking he’s on his way to a repeat MVP award.

It was clearly enough to up him to 99, at the very least.

Patrick Mahomes is an unprecedented talent in the NFL. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The players Mahomes is joining in the 99 Club are Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Chicago Bears defensive end Khalil Mack and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner. Those four formed the list of players with a 99 rating when the game launched.

At 24 years old, Mahomes has already become the league’s MVP and thrown 50 touchdowns in a single season. His arm talent is simply unprecedented in the league, and his Madden rating now reflects that.

We suspect, barring catastrophe, that rating won’t be changing for a while.

