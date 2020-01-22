Patrick Mahomes is Chiefs’ leading rusher in both playoff games

When the 49ers’ defense is preparing to stop the Chiefs’ passing game, they’ll be thinking primarily of Patrick Mahomes. And when the 49ers’ defense is preparing to stop the Chiefs’ running game, they’ll be thinking primarily of Mahomes as well.

Mahomes has been the Chiefs’ leading rusher in both of their playoff games, and has totaled 106 yards so far in the postseason. Chiefs coach Andy Reid praised Mahomes for being smart enough to see when the defense is opening up running lanes.

“He’s not the fastest guy out there but you see him know when to run, when to get down, know when to throw it. For a young guy, he’s a special kid,” Reid said.

Knowing when to get down may be the most important element of that in the Super Bowl, as the 49ers will hope that hitting Mahomes hard when he runs will make him think twice about running. If Mahomes can both pass and run effectively, Super Bowl Sunday may be a long day for the 49ers.