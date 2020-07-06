Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs ink richest contract in NFL history: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes agreed Monday to a long-term contract extension that ranks as the richest deal in NFL history, according to a report.

With the new deal, Mahomes, 24, is under contract with the Chiefs through the end of the 2031 season, ESPN reported. Financial terms were not immediately available, but the report said the contract establishes a league record.

TRUMP: REDSKINS, INDIANS CONSIDERING NAME CHANGES TO BE 'POLITICALLY CORRECT'

The 10-year contract extension adds to the two years remaining on Mahomes’ existing contract with the team. The Chiefs selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

THESE COMPANIES PRESSURED WASHINGTON REDSKINS TO CHANGE NAME

Mahomes led the Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LIV last February. He earned NFL Most Valuable Players honor in 2018.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson held the previous record for the richest contract by average annual value. Wilson's four-year, $140 million extension with the franchise in 2019 has an average annual value of $35 million.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Related Articles