Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs are beginning a dynasty, but we have to win three Super Bowls

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes believes his team is close to being able to call itself a dynasty, but he wants one more Lombardi Trophy before he uses the d-word.

Asked if the Chiefs are a dynasty, Mahomes said three Super Bowls is what it would take to deserve that distinction.

"I think we're the beginning of one. I think in dynasties, I always say you’ve got to win three," Mahomes told CBS Sports. "Our job is to do whatever we can to win as many as we can, not have any regrets when we step off the field. I think if we keep the mentality we have, we can look back at the end of our career. Then we can decide if we're a dynasty or not."

Mahomes has been the Chiefs' starting quarterback for five seasons, and in those five years the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl twice, lost the Super Bowl once, and lost the AFC Championship Game twice (with both of those losses coming in overtime). That's a great five-year run, but Mahomes wants one more ring before he gives himself and his teammates dynasty designation.