Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs are 3-for-3 on TD drives

The AFC Championship Game has turned into a mismatch for the first 20 minutes of play, at least.

The Kansas City Chiefs have scored on 3 TD passes by Patrick Mahomes to a trio of Chiefs receivers and they hold a 21-3 lead over the AFC North champion Bengals on Sunday at Arrowhead.

Mahomes makes it look simple and this is a game between the best teams in the AFC. That’s 3-for-3 against Cincinnati on drives and 7-for-7 in scores on their most recent drives to this point.

Mecole Hardman was the recipient of the most recent pass that turned into 6 points — 7 after the PAT — for KC.

The drive was 8 plays for 72 yards.

Kansas City has gone for 226 yards on 26 plays, according to team stats, in the first half.

After the third TD pass, Mahomes was 13-of-14 for 154 yards and the 3 TDs.