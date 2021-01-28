Will Patrick Mahomes chase Tom Brady's records? Here is Bruce Arians' response

Will Mahomes chase Tom Brady's records? Here is Bruce Arians' response originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL record book is loaded with Tom Brady's name.

It's everywhere.

The amount of single season, regular season career and playoff career records the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback holds is truly astounding. In many cases, the gap between Brady and the second place player for many of these records is massive.

Brady will try to break a few other records next week when the Buccaneers play the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

What are the chances some of these records could eventually be broken? And who might be the player to do it? The obvious, and perhaps the only, choice is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes is just 25 years old and in three seasons as KC's starting quarterback he's won a league MVP in 2018, a Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP in 2019 and reached another Super Bowl in the 2020 season.

Could we see Mahomes chase Brady's records some day? Bruce Arians was asked about this subject during his Zoom call with reporters Thursday afternoon.

"I think there's so much that goes into that. There's 21 other guys on your team. If it was a throwing contest, hell yeah, he's gonna get it," Arians said. "But there's a lot of things that happen in different seasons. What Tom has done is historic. But there's no doubt if there was a player who could do it, it would be Patrick."

What are some of Brady's most impressive records for Mahomes to chase? Here are a few notable ones:

Most Super Bowl wins by one player: Six

Most Super Bowl appearances by one player: 10

Most playoff wins by one player: 33

Most career playoff passing TDs (80) and yards (12,248)

Brady has set these records by playing for 21 years -- 20 with the New England Patriots and one with the Buccaneers. It's hard for anyone to play for that long, let alone perform at an elite level consistently over that entire span. We've never seen anything like Brady in league history.

Mahomes is off to a tremendous start, though. If any quarterback is going to seriously challenge Brady's records, it's probably him.