Patrick Mahomes: I cannot wait for Eric Bieniemy to continue to prove doubters wrong

Earlier on Thursday, new Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy responded to LeSean McCoy’s recent comments about Bieniemy’s role in crafting the Chiefs’ offense by saying that McCoy is entitled to his opinion.

Now Patrick Mahomes has added something to the so-called discourse.

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III tweeted out the video of Bieniemy addressing McCoy’s comments. Mahomes quoted the post and complimented his former offensive coordinator.

“There should be no questions on how great of a man/coach Coach Bienemy is,” Mahomes tweeted. “His leadership has a direct impact on the player/person I am today! 10+ years learning under one of the greatest coaches of all time…and I cannot wait for him to continue to prove doubters wrong!”

Bieniemy was promoted to Kansas City’s offensive coordinator in 2018, the same year Mahomes became the team’s starter. Since then, Mahomes has won two MVP awards and two Super Bowl MVP awards.

