Patrick Mahomes calls second half vs. Bengals “worst playoff football I’ve played”

The Chiefs scored touchdowns on their first three offensive possessions of the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, and they appeared to be ready to roll to the Super Bowl. And then their offense collapsed.

After halftime, the Chiefs punted four times, Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions, and the Chiefs could score only a single field goal as the Bengals came back and won in overtime. Mahomes is still thinking about that game.

“That second half I played, I didn’t play really good football at all. Probably my worst playoff football I’ve played was the second half of the game,” Mahomes said. “So I’m just trying to use that as a learning thing that whenever I’m struggling or a team’s struggling, just find a way to get positive plays, because when you have a lead like that, you don’t want to lose that lead. We played such a great first half, even if we weren’t getting what we wanted in the second half, I have to get better at taking what’s there to try to get some points on the board, come away and get to the Super Bowl.”

Mahomes’ worst playoff football came at a very bad time for the Chiefs. The good news for Kansas City is that with Mahomes on the team, they’ll have many years of opportunities for Mahomes to make up for it.

