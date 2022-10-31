Patrick Mahomes calls PJ Walker’s TD ‘best throw of the year’

There are very few, if any, human beings that’ve mastered the art of chucking a football like Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes has. So if he says a throw it’s good, it’s good.

On Sunday, 2018’s Most Valuable Player and Super Bowl LIV champion heaped some heavy praise upon Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker—who connected with wide receiver DJ Moore for a miraculous 62-yard touchdown pass in Week 8. And not only did Mahomes infer that it was good, he said that it was the best all season.

Has to be the best throw of the year and not even close! 🎯🎯🎯 https://t.co/NW4TdwWBpU — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 30, 2022

Walker is a bit of a part-time pigskin magician himself. Remember that ridiculous, Mahomes-esque sidearm throw he made back in 2020 as a member of the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks . . . ?

We are HERE for sidearmed PJ pic.twitter.com/tmyH0zpRoZ — XFL (@XFL2023) February 16, 2020

Yeah, that one.

And now, two years later, Walker is thriving more than he ever has in the NFL. Despite the crushing loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the 27-year-old passed for a career-high 317 yards in what was his third straight start for interim head coach Steve Wilks.

So, uh, can you top that one, Pat?

