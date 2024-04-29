How Patrick Mahomes brought together Tony Finau and Taylor Swift

Professional golfer Tony Finau smiles as he and other golfers demonstrate golf strokes during the Tony Finau Foundation Golf Classic in Farmington on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Since beginning a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has met some of the NFL’s biggest stars.

And now, thanks to Kelce’s friend and teammate Patrick Mahomes, she’s rubbing elbows with PGA Tour pros, too.

Footage from Mahomes’ charity event over the weekend shows Swift and Kelce at the same gala as Tony Finau, a professional golfer with Utah roots.

Gala guests were there to support the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, which, according to its website, helps fund health and wellness initiatives aimed at children in need.

Claire Rogers, who covers the world of professional golf for Golf.com, picked up on the Taylor-and-Tony crossover event and pointed it out in a humorous tweet.

“Do you think Taylor knows she’s in the presence of greatness,” Rogers asked, noting that Finau won the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2022.

Do you think Taylor knows she’s in the presence of greatness (the 2022 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic champion) pic.twitter.com/i14esmpNq2 — claire rogers (@kclairerogers) April 29, 2024

Finau, 34, has four other PGA Tour wins that Rogers didn’t highlight: the 2016 Puerto Rico Open, 2021 Northern Trust, 2022 Houston Open and 2023 Mexico Open.

He most recently played at the RBC Heritage, where he finished in a tie for 12th place.

Swift, meanwhile, is in the middle of one of the busiest — and most successful — periods of her historic music career.

Her latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” came out on April 19.