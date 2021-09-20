Patrick Mahomes' brother pours water on Ravens fan after MNF win

See Mahomes' brother pour water on a Ravens fan after MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The saying goes "blood is thicker than water," and in this instance, it's thicker than a bottle of cold water.

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was taunted by Baltimore Ravens fans at M&T Stadium Sunday night and responded by pouring a bottle of water on one fan’s head.

Jackson Mahomes helps a rowdy Ravens fan hydrate after a crushing Chiefs loss (via ig: Bobbysworld88) pic.twitter.com/blJGztZhW0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 20, 2021

This happened after the Ravens bested the Chiefs on Sunday night in a spectacular fourth-quarter comeback.

The Chiefs were in the lead as they headed into the fourth quarter but Lamar Jackson rushed for two touchdowns and picked up a game-sealing first down with less than a minute to go in the game.

Jackson and the Ravens handed Mahomes his first loss ever in the month of September.

The fan yelled "I'm so sorry for ya" at Jackson Mahomes who was seated just a row behind the fan.

He clearly got the reaction he wanted as he screamed "let's go" after the hydrating moment.

Jackson took to twitter to respond, saying the fans were "thirsty."

With the NFL locking down and instructing officials to strictly enforce taunting rules during games, it's safe to say that Jackson took one for the family team.