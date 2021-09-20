Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson pours water on taunting Ravens fans after tough loss

The family members of professional athlete receive more attention than ever in the world of social media and that visibility cuts both ways. There's the pros, such as marketing deals, and the cons, like fans targeting you after bad games.

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has experienced both ends of this throughout his brother's already illustrious career. And after the Baltimore Ravens bested the Chiefs in a fourth-quarter comeback on Sunday night, one fan did the latter.

The Chiefs led by 11 in Baltimore heading into the fourth quarter, only for Lamar Jackson to rush for two touchdowns and a game-clinching first down on a fourth-and-1 near midfield with one minute remaining. The 36-35 loss was Patrick Mahomes' first ever in the month of September.

One Ravens fan celebrated this by sarcastically yelling up "I'm so sorry for ya" at Jackson Mahomes. He responded by pouring a bottle of water on the fan's head.

Jackson Mahomes pours water on Ravens fan after the chiefs loss! pic.twitter.com/KLpvSor5XH — idk (@pheargers) September 20, 2021

Mahomes replied to the act on Twitter, quote-tweeting a video of it and writing "they were thirsty." And though the reply would be somewhat funny if it's on a TV comedy series, it's not appropriate in real life for anyone to be pouring water on someone at a stadium in retaliation. Leave that for Gatorade and victory celebrations.

Judging by the fact the fans had a camera on the ordeal and one yelled "let's go" after Mahomes poured the water, the Ravens fans of the video probably got the reaction they wanted. Anything to get under someone else's skin like that, and particularly someone so close to the game.

If that were on the field there might as well be a flag thrown under the new (unpopular) emphasis on taunting. But we also know the retaliator often receives the brunt of the punishment. It's up to Mahomes not to be the sore loser and buy into it.

Both parties are at least partially at fault here. Don't pull out your camera to taunt and antagonize players' families after any type of game. And the, quite simply, don't pour water on fans. That's a sports drink or champagne only type of deal.