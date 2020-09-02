Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews just got engaged. The couple are childhood sweethearts who both built their own sports empires.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes proposed to his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews on Tuesday night after receiving his Super Bowl ring at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matthews, known for her live tweets of games and loud support for the Kansas City team, shared a photo of the diamond ring on her Instagram story after he proposed at the stadium.

And while Mahomes is a star quarterback and an NFL Super Bowl winner, Matthews has paved her own way in the sports industry by playing soccer professionally and launching her own fitness company.

Since moving to Kansas City, high-school sweethearts Mahomes and Matthews have bought a house, and say they plan on staying for a "long time."

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes proposed to his high-school sweetheart Brittany Matthews on Tuesday after receiving his 2020 Super Bowl ring at his team's Arrowhead Stadium.

Matthews has been a dedicated Chiefs fan since Mahomes joined the team in 2017, and was by his side when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl earlier this year. She regularly live-tweets games and shares Instagram stories showing her screaming in celebration over wins.

But outside of football, Matthews has created an athletic empire of her own by playing professional soccer in Europe and launching her own fitness company in the years since graduating college.

Together Mahomes and Matthews, who have been together since they were teens, are an athletic powerhouse.

Mahomes and Matthews started dating when they were in high school in Whitehouse, Texas

Mahomes, 24, and Matthews, 25, met in the while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. According to Yahoo Sports, the pair started dating when Mahomes was in 10th grade.

After Matthews graduated in 2013, she went on to play college soccer at the nearby University of Texas at Tyler, while Mahomes, who graduated in 2014, went to Texas Tech University — 440 miles away in Lubbock — to play college football and baseball.

When Mahomes signed to the Chiefs, Matthews signed on to play soccer in Iceland

The pair stayed together through the long distance. Mahomes was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the NFL Draft in April 2017. Matthews, meanwhile, graduated with a kinesiology degree and signed on to play soccer professionally with UMF Afturelding/Fram in Iceland in May 2017.

"Every coach I have had at UT Tyler made a huge impact on my love for this game and my decision to play professional soccer," Matthews told the Morning Telegraph. "An opportunity opened up for me in Iceland and I could never pass up such an amazing experience to go do what I love."

It's unclear how long Matthews lived in Iceland, but it appears to be less than a year. Her team won its league in September 2017, according to Matthews' Instagram, and by October 2017 she was in Kansas City.

Now they're both pursuing their athletic dreams in Kansas City

The pair document their relationship on Instagram, and are pursuing their own athletic dreams.

In his first season as a starter for the Chiefs in 2018, Mahomes completed 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns, and was named the NFL's MVP for the season.

Matthews became a certified fitness trainer, and in 2019, launched Brittany Lynne Fitness, a website that offers training programs and fitness merchandise designed by Matthews.

"I have experience with all levels of fitness and have carried that experience with me to create exercise programs for people at all stages on their fitness journey," she wrote on the website. Her program, she continued, consists of "working hard, staying dedicated, not making excuses, and most of all, no BS!"

Mahomes proposed to Matthews in September, after receiving a Super Bowl ring

Matthews and Mahomes attended the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony together on September 1, during which Mahomes surprised his high school sweetheart with an engagement proposal.

Matthews, who had celebrated her birthday one day earlier, posted a photo of a section of the stadium that had been blocked off, covered in roses, with a sign that said "Will you marry me?" She later posted a photo of her ring.

Mahomes and Matthews want to stay in Kansas City for a 'long, long time'

The couple bought a house in Kansas City in 2019, spending $1.925 million in the city's Mission Hills neighborhood. The pair showed the house off on Bleacher Report earlier this year and highlighted Mahomes' custom shoe gallery, where he stores around 180 pairs of shoes.

In the video, Mahomes and Matthews explained their love for Kansas City.

"Setting down roots in Kansas City was huge for us. I think the people are what we love the most about Kansas City," Mahomes said. "We're trying to be here for a long, long time."

The couple spends the offseason in Kansas City and recently launched a foundation to help underprivileged youth.

