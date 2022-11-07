Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL record for most passing yards through 75 starts in only 71 starts

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has added another NFL pace record to his resume.

With 146 passing yards against the Tennessee Titans on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, Mahomes has surpassed Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford (21,254 passing yards) for the most passing yards in NFL history by a quarterback in his first 75 career starts. The funny thing is though, Week 9 marks just the 71st career start for Mahomes. It’s not the first time that Mahomes has ousted Stafford in pace records this season or during his career for that matter.

With more than 105 passing yards in tonight’s game, QB Patrick Mahomes has passed Matthew Stafford (21,254) for most passing yards in a player’s first 75 starts, despite tonight’s game being just Mahomes’ 71st start. — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) November 7, 2022

The great thing is that isn’t the only piece of history that Mahomes can claim on Sunday night. As of this article’s publishing, Mahomes has thrown for one touchdown pass. If Mahomes throws for two more passing touchdowns, he will surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino (173 touchdown passes) for the most touchdown passes (174) by a quarterback in his first 75 career starts. Again, this is just Mahomes’ 71st career start.

Every week it seems like it’s a new record that Mahomes is squashing under his cleats and if his career has been any indication, that won’t change anytime soon. Now, he’ll work toward two more records held by Stafford and Marino. Stafford has the most passing yards through 100 career games (28,057), while Marino has the most passing touchdowns through 100 career games (217).

