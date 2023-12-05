Patrick Mahomes, Bobby Wagner among Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees
The NFL has announced the nominees for this season's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
All 32 NFL teams nominate a player who excels on the field and demonstrates a passion for creating a lasting positive impact beyond the game.
“The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award is the league's most prestigious honor given annually to the player who best represents the greatness and compassion of Walter Payton on and off the field," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “These 32 outstanding men are making a valuable difference in their communities every day and we are proud to celebrate their special gifts and humanitarianism."
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was last season's Man of the Year. This year's nominees are:
Cardinals defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter
Falcons punter Bradley Pinion
Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith
Bills tackle Dion Dawkins
Panthers center Bradley Bozeman
Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones
Bengals offensive lineman Ted Karras
Browns linebacker Anthony Walker
Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence
Broncos tackle Garett Bolles
Lions center Frank Ragnow
Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell
Texans long snapper Jon Weeks
Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin
Jaguars edge rusher Dawuane Smoot
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby
Chargers safety Derwin James
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp
Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold
Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips
Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones
Saints safety Tyron Mathieu
Giants running back Saquon Barkley
Jets defensive tackle Solomon Thomas
Eagles tackle Lane Johnson
Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Hayward
49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner
Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield
Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons
Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin