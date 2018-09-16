Patrick Mahomes' big day somehow got people Mad Online about Mitchell Trubisky?

Patrick Mahomes has a pretty spectacular afternoon. The second-year QB walked into Heinz Field and torched the Steelers in their own house, throwing for 326 yards and *six* TDs.

For reasons that definitely don't have to do with the fact that the Bears don't play until tomorrow night, some fans jumped at the opportunity to lament about the 2017 NFL Draft:

I don't know what Trubisky will be, but I know the general manager said that Trubisky will be A LOT better than Mahomes AND Watson https://t.co/ncUCsZQaaA — Joe Ostrowski (@JoeO670) September 16, 2018

Mitch Trubisky has to be better than Mahomes and Watson, your GM said as much when he traded up to get him. The eye test so far says that he won't be — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) September 16, 2018

Mahomes setting the bar for Trubisky tomorrow night. — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) September 16, 2018

It's a shame Ryan Pace wasn't "fired up" about Pat Mahomes. — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) September 16, 2018

Patrick Mahomes has more passing TDs in two games than Mitch Trubisky did all last season.



We're Bears fans and rooting for Mitch, but fact is fact.



— ✶ Sports Mockery ✶ (@sportsmockery) September 16, 2018

There are dozens and dozens more of these zesty takes all right here, if self-sabatoge is your thing.

Patrick Mahomes looks like a good quarterback. Mitchell Trubisky looks like a good quarterback. When one throws for 10 TDs over two games there's naturally going to be some hand-wringing, but this is silly. Also, neither have a full NFL season to their name yet.

There will always come a time when you'll get to complain about your team's lack of a franchise QB. Why start before you have to?