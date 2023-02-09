Patrick Mahomes is the betting favorite to be Super Bowl MVP, ahead of Jalen Hurts

The Eagles are favored over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. But Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is favored over Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to be Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes is a +120 favorite to be Super Bowl MVP at Draft Kings, slightly ahead of Hurts at +125. The winning quarterback has been the MVP of 31 of the 56 Super Bowls to date.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is next, at +1200. No tight end has ever been Super Bowl MVP.

Next is Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown at +1800. Eight wide receivers have been Super Bowl MVP, including Cooper Kupp last year. Other than quarterback, wide receivers have received the most MVP awards of any position.

Up next is Eagles running back Miles Sanders at +2200. Seven running backs have been Super Bowl MVP.

Among the long shots are Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick at +3000 and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones at +4000. Ten defensive players have won Super Bowl MVP.

