Patrick Mahomes the betting favorite to repeat as MVP

The NFL hasn’t had a repeat Most Valuable Player since Peyton Manning in 2008 and 2009. Could it happen this year?

It could, based on the FanDuel odds, which have Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the favorite to win the MVP for the 2019 season, at 6/1 odds.

After Mahomes, the second-best odds belong to Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, at 9/1. Luck has never won the award, but he and the Colts appear well positioned to have a big season.

Up next are Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, both at 10/1. Brees has never won the award, while Brady is a three-time winner.

Two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers is next, at 12/1.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was so impressive as a rookie that he’s now at 15/1 to be the MVP. Is the world ready for a Cleveland Browns quarterback winning the league MVP?

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is at 16/1, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is at 17/1 and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is at 18/1.