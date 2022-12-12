Patrick Mahomes' best throws from 352-yard game Week 14
Watch all of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' best throws from his 352-yard game in a road win over the Denver Broncos in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
It took him under 13 full games to do so.
Unbeaten American Terence Crawford knocked out David Avanesyan in the sixth round on Saturday to retain his World Boxing Organization welterweight world title.
Lions roll past Vikings for fifth win in 6 games, beating Minnesota 34-23 with a complete team win
Vikings RB Dalvin Cook's key fumble against the Detroit Lions just before halftime came on what was supposed to be a halfback pass
Jared Goff threw TDs to 3 different WRs, the defense did enough and special teams executed a fake punt in Detroit Lions win over Minnesota Vikings
Week 14 is nearly complete, and the NFL playoff picture beginning to gain more focus. The Eagles clinched their spot in postseason.
The Giants will look to play spoiler against the Eagles, while the Browns hope for an upset win over the Bengals.
Jerry Rice is not pleased with how Deebo Samuel was used on the play that injured the wide receivers ankle.
Mahomes did it again with another insane pass.
Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in his first career start and San Francisco's vaunted defense spoiled Tom Brady's Bay Area homecoming with a 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Purdy outplaying the NFL's most accomplished quarterback ever was partially overshadowed by another key injury for the 49ers (9-4). A week after losing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken left foot that opened the door for Purdy to start, the Niners lost star receiver Deebo Samuel to an ankle injury that forced him to be taken off the field in tears on a cart.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were no match for the top-ranked San Francisco 49ers defense in a 35-7 Week 14 blowout loss on Sunday.
Brock Purdy had the entire stadium chanting his name before halftime.
When 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was carted off the field today, it appeared to be a very serious injury. But early indications are that Samuel is going to be OK. A league source tells PFT that Samuel twisted his ankle but it does not look like a major injury. It’s not yet clear whether [more]
Anyone inclined to defend the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams can point to the fact that L.A. won a Super Bowl in their first year with the long-time Lions quarterback. That doesn’t mean the overall deal for Stafford can’t be scrutinized. Yes, the Rams went all in. Repeatedly. Splashing the pot and [more]
Wilson's head bounced off the turf during a scary scene in Denver.
Josh Allen hurdles a man, took a hit and spun 360 degrees in the air.
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
Deebo Samuel's leg was rolled up on as he was tackled awkwardly on Sunday afternoon in San Francisco.
Jared Goff threw TDs to three different receivers, the defense did enough and special teams executed a fake punt in Detroit's 34-23 win over Minnesota.
Robert Saleh vowed that Mike White will continue to start over Zach Wilson, even as White was en route to a hospital.