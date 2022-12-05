Patrick Mahomes' best plays vs. Bengals Week 13
Watch Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' best plays vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in the Week 13 matchup.
The Detroit Lions scored on eight straight possessions Sunday to run away with their fourth win in five games, 40-14 over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
We can say something today that we haven’t often said in December: The Detroit Lions are playing very good football. The Lions crushed the Jaguars 40-14 today, winning for the fourth time in their last five games. Jared Goff had an outstanding game, completing 31 of 41 passes for 340 yards, with two touchdowns and [more]
Ashton Dulin found the end zone with this sick double move.
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.
Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off field with left foot injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, putting Brock Purdy into game.
We're used to not expecting much from the Lions, but that's starting to change. Scott Pianowski examines Detroit's impressive win over the Jaguars and more from Week 13.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday’s 33-17 loss to the 49ers with an ankle injury after being strip-sacked by 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa in the fourth quarter and he provided a bit of an update about his condition after the game. Tagovailoa said, via David Furones of the Miami Herald, that he’s feeling “as [more]
College football's postseason will span three weeks and 42 games, culminating in the Jan. 9 title game. A look at the entire schedule.
Brock Purdy made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career.
Now that you’ve had some time to digest the two CFP semifinal matchups, the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games were unveiled.
49ers backup QB Brock Purdy was the final player selected in 2022 draft. But in a win against the Dolphins, Purdy proved to be anything but Mr. Irrelevant.
Welcome to college football bowl season! It's the most glorious time of the year.
College Football Playoff expansion. What would've the CFP have been this year?
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is reportedly expected to take the Colorado job at some point after the Tigers' SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
What are the early college football lines and odds for the bowl games and College Football Playoff. Where are the potential values?
The college football bowl games are set. Where is your team headed?