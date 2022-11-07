Patrick Mahomes' best plays from 509-yard game vs. Titans Week 9

The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Patrick Mahomes ran for the tying touchdown and 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, Harrison Butker atoned for two earlier misses by kicking the go-ahead field goal in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans 20-17 on Sunday night. Mahomes was 43 of 68 for 446 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Mecole Hardman also had a TD run, as the Chiefs (6-2) rallied from a 17-9 deficit to beat the Titans for only the second time in the last seven meetings.