Patrick Mahomes' best plays from 423-yard game Week 7
Watch all of the best plays made by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes from his 423-yard game in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.
DENVER (AP) Rookie Breece Hall ran for a 62-yard touchdown before leaving with a knee injury and the surprising New York Jets won their fourth straight by beating backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the punchless Denver Broncos 16-9 on Sunday. Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner broke up Rypien's fourth-down pass into the end zone to Courtland Sutton with just under 2 minutes remaining. Rypien's final heave in the closing moments fell woefully short of KJ Hamler's grasp at the goal line.
The Bengals offense didn’t play well in a Week Five loss to the Ravens, but things perked up against the Saints in a Week Six win and things got even better on that side of the ball against the Falcons this Sunday. Joe Burrow went 34-of-42 for 481 yards and three touchdowns and the Bengals [more]
Seven weeks into the season, the Seahawks are all alone atop the NFC West. Who would’ve seen that coming? In the team’s first of two trips to SoFi Stadium this season, the Seahawks dominated the Chargers for a 37-23 victory. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker was the star, rushing for 168 yards with two touchdowns [more]
The 49ers have a good defense. But not good enough to stop Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, the Chiefs’ superstar quarterback, ran wild in San Francisco today, passing for 423 yards and three touchdowns as Kansas City cruised to a 44-23 win. The Chiefs got off to a slow start and fell behind 10-0, but after that, [more]
The Jets won 10 games over the last three seasons and they are halfway to that total through seven weeks of the 2022 season. Breece Hall ran for an early 62-yard touchdown and the Jets defense shut out the Broncos in the second half of a 16-9 road win. The win is the fourth in [more]
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns, Marquise Goodwin caught a pair of scores, and the Seattle Seahawks jumped out to a 17-point first-quarter lead before defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23 on Sunday. Geno Smith completed 20 of 27 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns, his fifth multi-TD game of the season. Jason Myers added three field goals for the Seahawks (4-3), who have won three of four and took a half-game lead in the NFC West.
The Chargers couldn't keep pace with Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks in a 37-23 loss that ends their three-game winning streak.
TAMPA — This is an interesting time for the Bucs. TB doesn’t stand just for Tampa Bay. Tom Brady has touched the laces of every aspect of the organization, which, given his success as a six-time Super Bowl champion when he joined the team in 2020, was probably warranted and inevitable. The Bucs have signed the free agents Brady wanted, welcomed his personal trainer/business partner Alex ...