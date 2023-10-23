Patrick Mahomes' best plays from 4-TD game Week 7
Watch Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' best plays from a 4-TD game in the Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Watch Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' best plays from a 4-TD game in the Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chiefs continued to impose their will on the rest of the AFC West.
There was another viral Taylor Swift moment on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes will face a Chargers defense that has allowed 26 points per game this season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs game.
“If they give me the opportunity, I’m going to jump at it.”
Has Patrick Mahomes been playing at his normal level this season?
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season!
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Chargers and Cowboys got things going on Monday with a pregame brawl.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys need to improve after a tough loss in Week 5.
It's a familiar face to Jones and the Cowboys, but in terms of similarity to the 49ers' promising young QB ... well, you decide.
Sauce Gardner weighed in on a controversial call against him.
The Chiefs could've covered the spread had Mahomes run into the end zone.
Justin Herbert isn't expected to miss time after suffering a fractured finger and nail injury on his left hand.
Patrick Mahomes doesn't understand why Jawaan Taylor continues to be penalized.
The Raiders had a scare with their star receiver in Sunday's game.
The Bears had a brutal week of preparation for the Kansas City Chiefs. Things got considerably worse on Sunday.
How exactly did the Dolphins make a fellow professional football team look like an early season FCS opponent?
Welcome to the NFL Season —Taylor’s version, where NFL TV ratings could be impacted not by someone on the field, but someone in the stands.
The Lions took a big step back against the Ravens on Sunday.