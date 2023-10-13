Patrick Mahomes' best plays from 336-yard game Week 6
Watch the best plays by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes against the Denver Broncos in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Watch the best plays by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes against the Denver Broncos in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Chiefs didn't dominate, but still pulled off an easy win Thursday.
Denver took another loss to the Chiefs, whom they haven't beat since 2015.
The Broncos are off to a miserable start this season.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big AFC West matchup between the Chiefs and Broncos on "Thursday Night Football."
Expect to see plenty of Taylor Swift on Thursday night.
Steve Smith and Jerry Jeudy won't be hanging out anytime soon.
ESPN's Adam Schefter said the All-Pro tight end is "expected" to play on Thursday after suffering non-contact ankle injury.
The way things stand, Bill Belichick isn’t the biggest threat to plant roots atop the all-time wins list for coaches. Andy Reid is.
It's another Stat Nerd Thursday as Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to deliver and discuss one stat you need to know for all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 6. The two also provide a fantasy preview for the TNF matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs.
A couple NFL Week 5 late window games are coming down to the wire.
Sauce Gardner weighed in on a controversial call against him.
There were some famous faces at MetLife Stadium Sunday night, but the most popular with Jets fans might have been one they didn't expect: a version of Wilson that actually outplayed Patrick Mahomes for a stretch.
The Bears made a strange decision late in their loss to the Broncos.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
The Chiefs are in New York this weekend. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The point spread for Broncos vs. Bears is telling.
Patrick Mahomes doesn't understand why Jawaan Taylor continues to be penalized.
It's a desperate time in Chicago, and it should be. The Bears keep bringing in saviors, but nothing ever gets saved.