Patrick Mahomes' best plays in 2-TD game vs. Jaguars Week 2
Watch the best plays from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' in 2-TD game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars from Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.
Watch the best plays from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' in 2-TD game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars from Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
The Chiefs didn't have their best stuff on offense Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It didn't matter.
The Chiefs defense held Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars out of the end zone.
The Chiefs are getting some reinforcements for Week 2.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
Players will be on the field in London while animated versions of them play in "Andy's room."
The absence of Chris Jones and Travis Kelce loomed large for the Chiefs, as did their dropped passes. Mahomes is already seizing on the opportunity.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Bears game.
Here are three ways to wager on Patrick Mahomes against the Lions' porous defense.
The Chiefs missed Kelce, but would be wise to look at additional options to upgrade their pass-catching group.
"I had three starting quarterbacks tell me no yesterday."
Are you ready for the 2023 fantasy football season to start? Antonio Losada kicks things off with a Week 1 TNF breakdown.
Andy Reid got a play from a janitor, so why can't the Lions get one from a ref?
In the first regular season Four Verts of 2023, Charles McDonald addresses the ongoing holdout of Chiefs star Chris Jones, talks up two sleeper teams and makes his picks for every division champ.
The ability of these new quarterbacks is changing the landscape of how teams are approaching the game as a whole. Look no further than the NFL's current budding dynasty.
The Jaguars were playing very well by the end of last season.
The success of the 2022 season said a lot about the Chiefs.
Two NFL preseason games have been suspended in the past week.
Kyle Shanahan didn't want to settle for a field goal before the first half expired.