Patrick Mahomes' best plays from 2-TD game AFC Championship Game
Watch the best plays from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' 2-touchdown game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
Watch the best plays from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' 2-touchdown game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
Who are the best women's goalkeepers in the world? The best women's goalkeepers have only been getting better with the advent of full-time specialist coaches skyrocketing the standard over the past couple of years. Here are the 10 best goalkeepers in women’s football right now.
The matchup for Super Bowl 57 is set. The Eagles will battle the Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 12.
Chiefs avenge last season’s loss in AFC title game against the Bengals, clinching with Harrison Butker’s 45-yard field goal with three seconds left.
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game to advance to the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles went 14-3 in regular season, dominated two playoff wins and now will face their stiffest test yet in Super Bowl 57, the Chiefs.
The Chiefs and Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl and that will make for some tough choices in the Kelce family. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce will be on opposite sides in Arizona on February 12 as they both look for the second Super Bowl win of their career. [more]
The frontcourt duo of Bella Murekatete and Ula Motuga combined for 34 points and Tara Wallack had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds as Washington State women's basketball defeated No. 19 Arizona 70-59 in Tucson to secure their first sweep of the Arizona schools since 2013. Esmery Martinez led the Wildcats with 14 points.
Our Super Bowl participants have been solidified
Patrick Mahomes, on bum ankle, ran for first down and Harrison Butker kicked a 45-yard field goal to help Chiefs beat the Bengals in AFC championship.
Sunday night’s game between the Bengals and Chiefs was tied at 20-20 in the final seconds when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled for six yards and a first down, but the Chiefs would wind up moving a lot closer to a game-winning field goal. Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai was penalized for hitting Mahomes out [more]
George Kittle offered a brutally honest assessment of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.
A controversial play in the AFC title game created major reactions.
NFL Twitter lost its mind watching the end of the 49ers' bizarre loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
While 49ers should be commended for reaching NFC title game with QB3 Brock Purdy, a rookie, the offseason presents questions on their QB future.
These three aspects of their game played a role in the #49ers' loss to the #Eagles in the NFC Championship Game
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII thanks in part to a critical late Bengals mistake. They
A personal foul on the Bengals set up a Harrison Butker field goal for the Chiefs to win the AFC Championship
The Green Bay Packers prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers, a potential Jets trade target, according to a new report Sunday.
Kyle Shanahan explained why the 4ers didn't challenge DeVonta Smith's fourth-down catch in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
There was a controversial play in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, as the Chiefs got a second attempt at a third-down conversion. Here’s what happened.