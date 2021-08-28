Patrick Mahomes bends it like Beckham on ridiculous touchdown pass

Sometimes, the things Patrick Mahomes does with a football just aren’t fair. In the Chiefs’ first two drives against the Vikings in Friday night’s preseason game, Mahomes completed eight of nine passes for 117 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a perfect passer rating of 158.3. Mahomes’ first touchdown was pretty straightforward — Minnesota cornerback Bashaud Breeland had to cover Tyreek Hill deep one-on-one, and as a former Chiefs defender, Breeland could have told you how that was going to work out.

Mahomes’ second touchdown pass, thrown to tight end Blake Bell with 3:06 left in the first quarter, was a bit more… well, Mahomes-ish. Somehow, dude made one of his impossible cross-body throws, and put the ball where only Bell, and no impending Vikings defender could.

Mahomes across the body for his second TD pass of the quarter. 📺: #MINvsKC on @NFLNetwork (or check local listings)

Could Mahomes have made an easier throw and still come up with six? Perhaps. But where is the fun in not bending physics to your will when you have the ability to do so?