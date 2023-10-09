Patrick Mahomes becomes youngest QB to beat all 31 other teams

When the Chiefs beat the Vikings on Sunday, it added to Patrick Mahomes' growing list of accomplishments: He has now beaten all 31 teams in the NFL, except the team he plays for.

Mahomes hadn't beaten the Vikings yet because he hadn't played them yet. The only other time in Mahomes' career that the Chiefs faced the Vikings, Mahomes was injured and backup Matt Moore led the Chiefs to a victory. With Sunday's win in Minnesota, Mahomes has now beaten every team except the Chiefs.

At age 28, Mahomes is the youngest quarterback to accomplish that feat. All the other quarterbacks who have beaten 31 other teams were in their 30s when they beat their 31st opponent.

Mahomes is one of five quarterbacks who have beaten every team except the one they played on for most or all of their careers: Alex Smith also beat every team but the Chiefs, Ben Roethlisberger beat every team but the Steelers, Russell Wilson has beaten every team but the Seahawks and Aaron Rodgers has beaten every team but the Packers.

Oddly, one other quarterback, Kerry Collins, beat 31 teams, but the team Collins never beat, the Dolphins, wasn't one of the teams he played for. Collins actually started against the Dolphins four times while playing for four different teams, but lost all four games.

Mahomes' opposing quarterback on Sunday, Kirk Cousins, also entered Sunday's game having beaten 30 other opponents, and Cousins also had a chance to make it 31, as the Chiefs are one of the two teams Cousins hasn't beaten. (The other team Cousins hasn't beaten is Cincinnati.) Cousins has beaten both franchises he has played for; he beat Minnesota while with Washington and beat Washington while with Minnesota.

Four quarterbacks in NFL history have beaten all 32 teams: Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre. Chiefs fans will hope that Mahomes retires a Chief and never joins that list.