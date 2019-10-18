Patrick Mahomes becomes fastest ever to hit 7,500 passing yards

Charean Williams
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Patrick Mahomes set another record. It is guaranteed not to be the last he will hold.

The Chiefs quarterback completed a 13-yard pass to Travis Kelce on the team’s first possession. It put him over 7,500 yards for his career.

Mahomes reached the 7,500-yard mark in only 24 games.

The NFL’s previous record-holder, Kurt Warner, did it in 27 games.

The Chiefs scored a touchdown on a 21-yard pass from Mahomes to Mecole Hardman with 4:10 remaining in the first quarter. The extra point gave them an early 7-6 lead.

Mahomes went 5-for-5 for 47 yards and a touchdown on the first drive. He was 1-for-2 for 6 yards on their second, as the Chiefs settled for a field goal, increasing their lead to 10-6.

