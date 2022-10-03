Patrick Mahomes has become fastest player to reach 20,000 passing yards
Patrick Mahomes entered Sunday Night Football with 19,848 yards. It didn’t take him long to reach 20,000.
Mahomes is 16-of-27 for 160 yards and two touchdowns after one possession in the second half.
The Chiefs quarterback passed the 20,000-yard mark in his 67th career regular-season game. That makes him the fastest ever to hit that mark.
Matthew Stafford hit 20,000 passing yards in his 71st career game.
The Chiefs lead the Bucs 31-17 after getting a field goal on the opening drive of the second half.
