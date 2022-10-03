Patrick Mahomes entered Sunday Night Football with 19,848 yards. It didn’t take him long to reach 20,000.

Mahomes is 16-of-27 for 160 yards and two touchdowns after one possession in the second half.

The Chiefs quarterback passed the 20,000-yard mark in his 67th career regular-season game. That makes him the fastest ever to hit that mark.

Matthew Stafford hit 20,000 passing yards in his 71st career game.

The Chiefs lead the Bucs 31-17 after getting a field goal on the opening drive of the second half.

Patrick Mahomes has become fastest player to reach 20,000 passing yards originally appeared on Pro Football Talk