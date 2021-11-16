Is Patrick Mahomes “back,” or did the Raiders give him a free pass?

Though the first nine weeks of the 2021 season, Patrick Mahomes completed 236 of 362 passes for 2,534 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Considering that Mahomes had thrown 11 interceptions total in his previous two regular seasons, this has been kind of a big deal. Kansas City ranked 10th in Offensive DVOA, and 13th in Passing DVOA — the Chiefs ranked second overall and second in passing last season.

There have been all kinds of theories as to why this decline has happened. Mahomes is still affected by a disastrous offensive performance in Super Bowl LV, he’s getting used to an offensive line with five new starters, Mahomes is playing outside of structure too often, Mahomes’ formerly freakishly fortunate interception luck has turned. There appears to be legitimacy to all those thoughts to a greater or lesser degree, but the primary explanation seems to be the proliferation of two-high coverage against the Chiefs, and the Chiefs’ inability to respond to it.

In the 2020 season opener, the Texans tried to play a ton of two-high against the Chiefs in order to wait Mahomes out with deep coverage and try to force him into desperation throws. The Chiefs responded by running rookie back Clyde Edwards-Helaire 25 times for 138 yards and a touchdown against Houston’s deep safeties and light boxes. Mahomes completed 24 of 32 passes for 211 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. It was a ruthlessly efficient, if less than explosive, performance.

This season, the Chiefs have not been as effective at forcing opponents away from two-deep coverage, and it’s showing. Through the first nine weeks of the season, Mahomes had faced far more two-high snaps than any other NFL quarterback (203 dropbacks; Sam Darnold ranked second with 127). And in those 203 dropbacks, Mahomes completed 106 passes in 174 attempts for 1,217 yards, one touchdown, and six interceptions. Not that all the interceptions were absolutely Mahomes’ fault, but there’s been a schematic message throughout the league, and it’s worked.

Which is where the Raiders came in on Sunday night. Mahomes completed 35 of 50 passes for 406 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions in a 41-14 win. That had everybody insisting that Mahomes was “back” after a confusing first half of the season.

Whether that’s actually true or not is worthy of examination.

Coming into Sunday night’s game, no team had played more Cover-3 than the Raiders — 127 snaps of it in pass coverage, and Gus Bradley’s defense had allowed 80 completions on 100 attempts in Cover-3 for 829 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. This is a hallmark of Bradley’s defenses wherever he’s been — he’s a single-high guy to an abnormal degree. Last season, the Chargers played single-high on 69% of their defensive snaps. Guess who their defensive coordinator was? Through Week 9, Bradley’s Raiders have played single-high on 65% of their snaps, the highest rate in the league. Mahomes has completed 63 of 107 passes in 121 dropbacks for 780 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions.

So, single-high hasn’t been the automatic solution we may think. To their credit, the Raiders came into this game with the desire to switch up their tendencies, which Chiefs head coach Andy Reid noticed.

“He blended it a little bit between Cover-4 and single safety middle zone,” Reid said of Bradley after the game. “Listen, that is kind of where the whole thing started. They have done a good job against us the last few years, just playing zone. He mixed it in playing heavy three and then man to man, different doubles taking place.”

According to the Raiders’ coaches, the Raiders’ failures were more about execution and communication than scheme.

“Communication-wise, what we were trying to do with some bracket coverage and having the ability to communicate with each other, we had some stumbling blocks there,” Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said Monday. “And then we had people behind us for the first time in certainly the last month making some explosive plays in that particular area for us on defense… 12 explosive plays we gave up on defense. We only had six on offense.”

So, was this a case of Mahomes exploiting a sub-standard defense ill-suited to attack his weaknesses, or is Mahomes really “back?”

Forcing Mahomes to go lefty with full-field coverage

The Raiders ended the Chiefs’ first drive with a two-deep look on third-and-10 from the Kansas City 22-yard line. Trevon Moehrig and Dallin Leavitt were the deep safeties, and safety Johnathan Abram was the hole defender. This was a dime zone defense with linebacker Denzel Perryman dropping to cover the area behind Abram and in front of Moehrig and Leavitt.

The overall concept negated the Chiefs’ idea to flood the defensive right side of the field with three receivers running intermediate to deep routes out of bunch. If you want to know how teams have successfully defended the Chiefs’ passing game this season, this would be a fine example. Halfback Jerick McKinnon would have had all kinds of free space to run the ball. But McKinnon flared out and caught the dump-off pass for a six-yard gain. That Mahomes threw it lefty was the story at the time, but the real story here was that the Raiders shut down Kansas City’s deeper passing concepts similarly to the ways in which other opponents have.

Mahomes took what the Raiders gave him.

At a certain point, a quarterback has to accept the reality that he can’t demolish whatever coverages he faces, and he must take what the defense gives him. Mahomes was happy to exploit the openings Las Vegas’ zone coverages, especially underneath. He completed 14 of 17 passes of 0-9 air yards for 144 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, and this was a definite part of the game plan.

The @Chiefs threw it 50 times with Patrick last night. Out of those 50–he got the ball out in 1-hitch or less 44 times. He took easy-given to him-completions time after time. 254 yards after the catch for KC last night. That’s what we’ve been looking for 👏👏 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 15, 2021

Patrick Mahomes' 11 completions on passes coming after his first read tied a season high last. The six such completions to running backs were a season high @SorenPetro @jeffrichadiha — Eric Eager 📊🏈 (@PFF_Eric) November 15, 2021

Running back Darrel Williams had a career-high nine receptions in this game for a career-high 101 yards and a touchdown, and he was a key component to a passing game that settled Mahomes down by developing openings against the Raiders’ coverage, amplified against deeper routes as it often was.

“Sure, zone teams, you’ve got to be able to check the ball down,” Reid said Monday, when asked if taking the checkdown was part of Mahomes’ development. “That’s just how it goes, especially when they work at not giving you the deep throw. So, your short-intermediate game becomes very important and how we call plays to stretch the field becomes important, horizontally, and vertically to create some space to throw. All that’s important, but for him to be able to use his checkdown, I think is big. The back’s always been a big contributor in this offense and the pass game.”

In the end, Mahomes got comfortable with the short game, stuck with it to get in rhythm, and then started to connect with more explosive passes… to a point. But by no means was he great with the deep ball in this game, and coverage didn’t really matter.

The deep ball took a while to develop.

Per PFF, Mahomes completed three of eight passes of 20 of more air yards in this game for 92 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 120.8. In the first nine games of the Chiefs’ 2020 season, Mahomes completed 16 of 40 deep passes for 509 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions, and a passer rating of 100.0.

By my own charting, on passes classified as deep in the game summary, Mahomes completed three of 10 passes for 92 yards, two touchdowns, and no picks. Mahomes faced single-high coverage on five of those passes, completing two for 54 yards and the 22-yard touchdown pass fo Byron Pringle with 7:45 left in the game. He faced two-high coverage on five deep attempts, completing one — the 38-yard touchdown to running back Darrel Williams with 13:23 remaining.

Mahomes attempted nine passes in the Chiefs’ first two drives, and only one was deep — again, this was a clear determinism to take when the Raiders were giving him underneath. The one deep attempt, a cross-body throw to Tyreek Hill up the left boundary, was incomplete because cornerback Brandon Facyson did a masterful job of taking Hill all the way up the route, establishing outside position, and recovering when Hill got a step ahead of him late in the play.

The opening Mahomes had here if he wanted it was the deep over to receiver Byron Pringle as the inside receiver in trips right, who had Abram matching him from the opposite seam. Abram is a good box player, but he has always been vulnerable in coverage. When Moehrig went deep to help Facyson with Hill — help Facyson didn’t need in that case — Mahomes had a clear gap in coverage to Pringle if he’d waited it out.

Mahomes’ third and final deep completion of the game was his 22-yard touchdown pass to Pringle, and this looked like a much more integrated deep passing game. Now, Mahomes was eyeing the mismatches and exploiting them.

The deep touchdown to Williams, who really established himself as a key part of the passing game against the Raiders, wasn’t nearly as structured — this was the play where Mahomes went full scramble drill, thrived off chaos, and released the ball just before he crossed the line of scrimmage. Safety Johnathan Abram was responsible for following Williams wherever he went, and Williams’ deep route clearly came as a surprise to Adams, who was really vulnerable in this game — he allowed nine catches on nine targets for 127 yards, two touchdowns, and an opponent passer rating of 158.3 — the highest possible passer rating allowed.

Beyond Gus Bradley’s preferences, another reason the Raiders don’t run a ton of two-high coverage is that they don’t have the personnel to do it. Abram became Mahomes’ huckleberry as a result, and I would expect the Raiders to return to type — Moehrig deep and Abram in the box — from here on out.

Mahomes is playing smarter, and that’s a good start.

This game was reflective of something Mahomes said last week, tied to his realization that Kansas City’s defense and special teams have been better of late.

“I think these last few weeks have been big for me,” he said last Wednesday. “Even though I’ve taken some shots here and there, I’ve learned that we can punt the ball to back the team up and defense is going to make stops and I think that’s something that’s big for me, individually, because I always want to be that someone that scores every single drive. I still have that mindset of when I hit the field, I want to score touchdowns, but to know we have that defense that’s going to make a stop and Tommy (Townsend) is going to pin them inside the 10-yard line and we’re going to get the ball back. Whenever we do have that drive at the end of the game, we’re going to make it happen and that’s something you got to learn as a quarterback in this league.”

It’s an important career judgment to make for a quarterback as gifted as Mahomes is to understand that he doesn’t have to do everything, and everything outside of structure. As far as Mahomes being “back,” I think we need to see more of what we saw against the Raiders, wherein the Chiefs started with the short game and then got expansive. Kansas City faces the Cowboys this Sunday, and the Cowboys have played the fourth-highest percentage of single-high coverage this season — 56%. They’ve played 146 single-high snaps against the pass this season, allowing 89 completions in 112 targets for 1,365 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions. That said, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is more adept in both philosophy and personnel in switching things up for specific opponents.

After Dallas, there’s a bye, then Denver’s man/match-heavy coverage, then the Raiders again. It’s a bit early to make absolute proclamations about Mahomes’ return to greatness, but the next month will tell us a lot.

