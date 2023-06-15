Patrick Mahomes asked Elly De La Cruz for autographed bat and ball, per Bally Sports' Day

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before the Royals' game against the Reds in Kansas City.

Bally Sports Ohio's Jim Day reported during the Cincinnati Reds' series finale against the Royals in Kansas City that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes asked Reds top prospect Elly De La Cruz for an autographed bat and ball on "Chiefs Night" at Kauffman Stadium earlier this week.

"From some prodding from a few teammates, (De La Cruz) actually signed the inscription, 'Fastest man in the world,' with his signature," Day said during Wednesday's broadcast. "So Mahomes got both of those items."

Earlier this week, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was asked who he thinks is the NFL's best quarterback.

"I don't think there is any argument now," Burrow answered, per The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway. "It's Pat (Mahomes). Until somebody has a better year than he's had, he's the one to knock off."

