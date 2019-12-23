Patrick Mahomes trounces, trolls Bears as Chiefs cruise at Soldier Field

With their playoff hopes officially toast, the Chicago Bears season was ostensibly over prior to kickoff on Sunday.

But just to rub salt into the wound of the shattered high expectations of the 2019 season, Chicago fans got a first-hand look at the MVP quarterback their beloved Bears passed over for Mitchell Trubisky in the 2017 NFL draft.

Patrick Mahomes delivered as advertised in a commanding 26-3 Kansas City Chiefs win at Soldier Field.

It wasn’t the fireworks show that often accompanies a Chiefs victory. It was a methodical display of ball control and dominance the Chiefs would surely like to replicate in the upcoming playoffs.

It also came with some showmanship from Mahomes, who delivered a not-so-subtle message to the Bears just before halftime after connecting with tight end Travis Kelce for a touchdown pass to take a 17-0 lead.

Fun fact: Patrick took his college number 5 and added 10 to it for his current number.



Wonder why 🤔 pic.twitter.com/reAFxsrFRa — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 23, 2019

Mahomes counted to 10 on his fingers, apparently representing the 10th draft slot the Chiefs used to select him out of Texas Tech in 2017.

The Bears traded up from the third pick to the second in that draft to take Trubisky out of North Carolina.

While Mahomes has delivered another Pro Bowl effort on top of his MVP campaign, the Bears have digressed alongside Trubisky, who looked on Sunday much like he has all season.

As Mahomes racked up 160 first-half passing yards and pair of scores, Trubisky tallied 59 passing yards as Chicago played its 10th first half of football without an offensive touchdown this season.

The second half was more of the same as the Bears managed just a field goal and watched Mahomes’ offense siphon off the clock of a game that was won by halftime.

Bears fans probably thought it couldn’t get any worse than last year’s missed field goal in the playoffs. But watching Mahomes pile on in Chicago just might be more painful.

