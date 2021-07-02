Patrick Mahomes looked like Patrick Mahomes again during the team’s offseason program. His surgically repaired left big toe did not limit him.

Videos posted Friday of a workout with his personal trainer, Bobby Stroupe, in Fort Worth show Mahomes indeed is ready for the season. The quarterback ran up to 20.6 mph, according to Stroupe.

Mahomes said in June he was fully cleared for all football activities.

Stroupe has stayed in contact with Rick Burkholder, the team’s vice president of sports medicine and performance, and Julie Frymer, the team’s athletic trainer.

“He’s . . . really got a good game plan of how we’re going to continue to rehab, but at the same time making sure that I’m physically ready to go whenever training camp goes and have no limitations at all,” Mahomes said last month, via Pete Sweeney of arrowheadpride.com.

Mahomes, 25, passed for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns last season.

Patrick Mahomes appears ready for camp in workout video originally appeared on Pro Football Talk