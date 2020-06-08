Patrick Mahomes' appearance in video condemning racism made a major impression on Doug Williams

Chase Young was one of many pros to participate in the moving video that was posted last week in which the stars demanded the NFL condemn racism and police brutality, and while Redskins Senior VP of Player Development was assuredly proud of his rookie for speaking up, it was another person's presence that really stood out to him.

"[Patrick Mahomes' involvement] was huge," Williams said in an interview with The Undefeated "We're not talking about a 15-year veteran. We're talking about a young man who's not even 25."

"With all these young people out here marching in the streets and demanding change, it's a different time right now," he continued. "You see that there are so many young people leading. It says a lot that he wanted to be involved in pushing for that change. It was very powerful."

Michael Thomas, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Tyrann Mathieu and plenty of others also appeared, lending their voices and asking the league important questions like, "How many times do we need to ask you to listen to your players?" and "What if I was George Floyd?"

But in Williams' eyes, it was Mahomes - a black quarterback who has a Super Bowl trophy with star power the league can't ignore, just like the Redskins legend - who really made the whole project. And, now, the NFL seems to be paying attention to that project's message.

