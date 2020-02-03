Patrick Mahomes on another comeback: We kept fighting and found a way to win

The Chiefs trailed the Texans 24-0 early in the second quarter in the divisional round. They won 51-31.

They trailed the Titans 17-7 midway through the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game. They won 35-24.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs found themselves behind 20-10 in the fourth quarter. They won 31-20.

“It’s amazing,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “It really is amazing just to be here. It’s surreal. Finding a way to win in the end. The guys I have around me, we’ll enjoy this for a long time. It truly is historic to be here and win this game.”

The Chiefs are the Comeback Kids.

They scored 21 points in a 5:01 stretch of the fourth quarter, with the go-ahead touchdown coming with 2:44 remaining and the icing with 1:12 left.

“To me, my mindset is always play and compete to the last whistle, until that clock strikes zero,” Mahomes said. “So I just went out there and kept competing. I knew we weren’t in the ideal situation. I believed in my defense to get stops, and they did. Then the guys kept believing in me and kept making plays downfield, and we found a way to win.”

Mahomes went 4-of-7 for 41 yards and an interception in the third quarter. He was 10-of-17 for 141 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes, who finished 26-of-42 for 286 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, won the MVP award.

“Obviously, the third quarter didn’t go the way I wanted it to,” Mahomes said. “I tried to force some things and got some turnovers. I mean, that’s a really good defense — a really good defense. So, didn’t play to my liking in the third quarter, but the guys believed in me, gave me confidence. We kept fighting and found ways to win it in the end.”

The Chiefs proved the team of destiny. They needed a Patriots’ loss to the Dolphins in Week 17 to secure a first-round bye. They needed a Titans’ upset of the Ravens in the divisional round to get the AFC title game at home.

Story continues

Then, they pulled off back-to-back-to-back comeback victories.

“Doesn’t matter the score,” tight end Travis Kelce said. “Doesn’t matter. Doesn’t matter what the score is. We’ve got Pat Mahomes. We’ve got an unbelievable defense, and they’ll put their foot in the ground against anybody saying enough is enough, and that is what they did tonight.”