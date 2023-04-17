Patrick Mahomes' ankle still isn't 100 percent, adding to legend of Super Bowl win

It has been 64 days since Super Bowl LVII. That's a little more than nine weeks.

Patrick Mahomes' ankle still isn't fully healthy.

When Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a second-half comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles, it was obvious right away that playing through that pain would be a big part of his growing legend. That legend is growing, two months after the Super Bowl.

Mahomes said he still isn't working out without soreness. He still has some limitations running and cutting.

About nine weeks ago, Mahomes won Super Bowl MVP on that ankle.

Patrick Mahomes still rehabbing ankle

Mahomes isn't worried about any lingering effects of his ankle injury and he wasn't making a big deal of it, but he was asked about it and was forthcoming: It still isn't totally right.

"With the ankle I feel we've improved, especially these past few weeks, a ton, as far as the swelling that went down, finally, and I don't have that soreness as much as I was having it after a few days of work," Mahomes said Monday in a conference call with reporters. "With the improvements we're making these last few weeks, I have a great feeling by the time we get to training camp it won't be any question at all."

Let's put this in perspective again. Mahomes felt the need to mention that he's optimistic that by late July he'll be fully healthy. That will be more than five months after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

Mahomes hurt his ankle in the divisional round when Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Arden Key landed with his weight on Mahomes's ankle while bringing him down. Mahomes came out of that game briefly, came back to lead the Chiefs to a win, played a week later and led the Chiefs to an AFC championship game win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns against the Bengals. He did so on an ankle that, in mid-April, still wasn't fully OK.

By the time the Super Bowl was played two weeks after the Bengals game there wasn't much concern about the ankle, especially after Mahomes had just played so well. But it became a story again during the Super Bowl, and continues to be months later.

Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes played through an ankle injury in Super Bowl LVII. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Mahomes had a legendary Super Bowl

Mahomes hobbled off the field late in the first half against the Eagles after he was tackled. The Chiefs trailed 24-14 at halftime. But the Chiefs rallied in the second half, and one of the biggest plays was a 26-yard run by Mahomes to set up the game-winning field goal.

He did that on an ankle that was still giving him problems a few weeks into the spring. It seems the injury was much worse than was reported at the time.

He spoke Monday about continuing to rehab the ankle. He said that he hasn't been limited in throwing, but he might continue to be limited in running and cutting the "next few weeks."

"Now, it's been more about managing it but getting the mobility back the best I possibly can," Mahomes said. "I wouldn't say I'm 100 percent but I've had no, necessarily, limitations. It's just when you go through the grind of a week, of training, and you're trying to push it and go through the rehab process but at the same time you want to make sure you're still building, you might be a little sore on the weekends."

That news wouldn't be that big of a deal, with many NFL players still working back from various injuries and offseason surgeries. It's not like Mahomes can't work out or his offseason is being disrupted. This is just noteworthy because it puts Mahomes' Super Bowl performance into a different perspective.

"We'll continue the rehab process and making sure by the time we get to training camp I can roll out there and feel perfectly fine," Mahomes said.

By the time the season comes around, Mahomes' will presumably be back to normal. He can resume adding to his legacy then. It won't be easy to improve upon what he has already done.